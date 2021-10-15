Celebrities are reacting to the release of Adele’s first song since 2015.

The British singer’s long-awaited comeback arrived at midnight on Friday (15 October) with the release of single “Easy on Me”.

The “heartbreaking” ballad has been praised by critics and fans, with more than 11.5m people viewing the video on YouTube in just seven hours.

Stars including Lil Nas X and former One Direction star Niall Horan have shared their reactions to the new song.

The former described the track as “so good”, adding: “It’s so crazy to think the last time Adele released new music I was sitting on stan Twitter. I feel like i’m 15 again.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Horan showed he was listening to the single on Spotify, accompanying the image with a heart emoji, while rapper Busta Rhymes shared several flame emojis.

Clueless actor Alicia Silverstone wrote: “Go easy on me @Adele… you always make me cry.”

Actor and podcast host Marc Maron added: “I think I love Adele. Don’t tell anyone.”

Adele’s new music video is breaking records (YouTube)

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wrote: “We luv to see it,” while singer Normani said: “ADELE oh ADELE i love uuuuuuuuuu.”

In a statement announcing her forthcoming record, 30, Adele wrote: “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones… I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”