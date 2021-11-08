Adele previews soulful new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon’s Christmas advert

A preview of a new Adele song has featured in Amazon’s Christmas advert – you can see it above.

The advert, which was released today (November 8), features a glimpse of new song “Hold On”– a soulful piano ballad and the second piece of new music from Adele’s upcoming album, 30.

Lyrics to the song include: “I swear to god i’m such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I’m on, might just open up and swallow me whole” and “Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive.”

The advert centres on an act of kindness to a young woman who is struggling while seemingly alone at Christmas. A news report is heard in the background saying: “In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well being caused by the pandemic.”

A neighbour reaches out to the young woman, sending her a care package.

The advert ends with the message: “Kindness. The greatest gift.”

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ (YouTube)

Meanwhile, Adele returned to play a high-profile London show that was attended by numerous celebrities over the weekend.

The concert, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded and will be shown on ITV on 21 November.

Titled An Audience with Adele, it will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.

Adele’s forthcoming record has already smashed records to become the most pre-ordered album in history, while its lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the UK singles chart for two weeks.