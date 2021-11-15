Adele will mark the release of her new album with a two-hour television special later this week.

Adele One Night Only will air on CBS on Sunday (14 November).

The singer, 33, will perform some of her first new material in years at a show in LA and will also sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The first trailer for the show aired yesterday (10 November) and shows Adele performing songs in front of an audience that includes Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wade.

Speaking about why she wanted to interview Adele, Oprah can be heard saying: “Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele”, before going on to describe the TV event as a “very special night”.

Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes and stand-up. It will be real whip lash for ’em.”

You can see the trailer here:

Adele ‘One Night Only' trailer

Adele is expected to talk about her marriage breakdown in the interview, which has formed much of the material on her new album.

The singer married charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in a secret ceremony in 2016 after five years of dating. After three years of marriage, the pair, who have a nine-year-old son, Angelo, together, split up in 2019.

Adele first confirmed details of their marriage during her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys after thanking her “husband”; prior to this, their marriage had been kept a secret.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Adele spoke candidly about her divorce and how the experience was made worse being in the public eye, with the singer revealing it left her “f**king devastated” and “embarrassed”.

The singer admitted that she had wanted to feel settled and happy, but that she never really felt “truly present” in her relationship with Konecki, who she shares nine-year-old son Angelo with.

“It made me really sad,” she said of the realisation. Adele is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele may also discuss the recent loss of her father in the interview.

In Rolling Stone, the singer said she had a “physical reaction” when her dad, Mark Evans, died of bowel cancer in May.

The singer was largely estranged from her father but managed to make peace with him shortly before his death.

Adele also described how she has felt “free” since he died: “I’ve felt so calm ever since then. It really did set little me free.”

She continued: “I think I’ve never been fully in any of my relationships. I always had this fear from a really young age that you’re going to leave me anyway, so I’m going to leave or I’m not going to invest myself in anything.”

Adele’s 2015 album 25 was the fastest-selling album of all time and also reached three million units sold quicker than any other album ever released. Her album 21 is the fourth biggest selling album of all time.

According to TheSunday Times Rich List, Adele has a net worth of $177million (£132million).

Adele One Night Only is airing on Sunday 14 November from 8:30pm to 10:30pm ET/8pm to 10pm ET.

The programme, which will be filmed in Los Angeles, will air on CBS in the US.

It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be unveiled. The Independent has contacted CBS for more information.