Adele’s estranged father dies after battle with cancer

Adele’s estranged father Mark Evans has reportedly died at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with bowel cancer.

The 17-time Grammy winner previously alluded to their troubled relationship while accepting an award at the annual ceremony in 2017, when she told the audience that she doesn’t love her father.

News of his passing was first reported by The Sun. A source told the publication Evans had hoped to make amends with the singer before his death.

“Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.

“He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long,” the source said.

In an interview with the paper in 2011, Evans said he split with the singer’s mother when Adele was three years old, and that he regrets not being there for her.

Evans became an alcoholic in 1999, shortly after his own father’s death, adding additional strain to his relationship with Adele.

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he said.

“I knew she’d be missing her grandad just as much as I was because they had such a close bond. She adored him. Yet all I could do was drink and I’m so, so ashamed of myself for that. I was in so much grief that I couldn’t see past myself and how I was feeling,” he continued.

Shortly after the interview was published, Adele publicly slammed her father for speaking about her personal life.

“I was actually ready to start trying to have a relationship with him. He’s f*****g blown it. He will never hear from me again,” she told US Vogue in 2012.

“Because there is nothing that would upset me more than my dad being bribed by the press,” she added.

Evans was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013.

During her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, Adele said she loves her manager like he’s her father.

Speaking of their working relationship, she said: “We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. But that doesn’t mean a lot.”

It is unclear whether Adele and her father reconciled in recent years.

The news of Evans’ passing comes just days after the singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on 5 May.