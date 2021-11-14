Adele will mark the release of her new album with a two-hour television special tonight.

Adele One Night Only will air on CBS on Sunday (November 14).

The singer will perform some of her first new material in years and will also sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When is it?

Adele One Night Only is airing on Sunday 14 November from 8:30pm to 10:30pm ET/8pm to 10pm ET.

CBS will broadcast a two-hour special with Adele (Simon Emmett)

How can I watch?

The programme, which will be filmed in Los Angeles, will air on CBS in the US.

It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be unveiled. The Independent has contacted CBS for more information.

Adele will also feature on an ITV special later this month.

What will Adele talk about?

The singer will perform an “extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years”, CBS has announced.

Her performance will also include past hits as she gets ready to release her new album 30. Her last album, 25, was released in late 2015.

Adele will also have a “wide-ranging conversation” with Winfrey “about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son”.