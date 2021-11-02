Adele to perform exclusive live special for ITV

Adele will star in a primetime special for ITV to celebrate her new album, 30.

An Audience with Adele will feature the “Hello” singer performing her first UK gig in four years at the London Palladium.

She will perform songs from the new album including lead single, “Easy on Me”, as well as fan favourites for the special which will air 21 November.

The audience of the show will be made up of Adele’s family and friends as well as notable figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

An Audience with Adele is a different special to the one already announced to be hosted by Oprah Winfrey and broadcast on CBS 14 November.

30 is set to be Adele’s first album in six years and is already the most pre-ordered album in history. In an interview with Vogue, Adele said 30 will examine her divorce and help her explain it to her son.

The concert at the London Palladium will be Adele’s only UK gig before her Hyde Park performances next July, which have attracted criticism for their ticket prices.

Yesterday (1 November), Adele unveiled the tracklist for 30, which included the song, “I Drink Wine”, and her first collaboration - with the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.

An Audience with Adele with air 21 November on ITV.