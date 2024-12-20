Million Years Ago: Listen to the song Adele is accused of plagiarising

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British star Adele is the subject of a “landmark” plagiarism lawsuit in Brazil, where a judge has ordered that one of her early songs be wiped from streaming services around the world.

Brazilian composer Tonhino Geraes, 62, is seeking royalties from the pop singer’s 2015 track “Million Years Ago” from her third album, 25.

Written by Adele and her frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, the song’s lyrics touch on themes of fame and mourning lost youth.

Geraes claims that “Million Years Ago” plagiarises the music from his samba classic, “Mulheres” (Women), which was recorded and released by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila in 1995.

He is suing for lost royalties, $160,000 (£127,000) in moral damages, plus a songwriting credit on Adele’s track.

Geraes’s lawyer, Fredimio Trotta, said his firm would work to ensure that radio and television broadcasters and streaming services around the world were made aware of the judge’s ruling.

He said that the injunction should be a warning to foreign artists and labels seeking to rip off Brazilian tunes: “International producers and artists who… have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision.”

Sony and Universal Records have yet to comment on the case. The Independent has reached out to Adele’s representative for comment.

Adele was also accused of plagiarising “Million Years Ago” by Turkish music fans in 2015. They claimed the tune was similar to that of the 1985 song “Acilara Tutunmak” (Clinging to Pain) by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya.

You can listen to the three songs below:

The injunction, issued by Judge Victor Torres, imposes a fine of $8,000 (£6,300) “per act of non-compliance” on the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal, Adele’s labels.

However, the music companies have the option to appeal the decision.

Adele recently concluded her two-year Las Vegas residency at the 4,000 capacity Caesars Palace, where she told fans that she did not know when she would return to music.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” she said through tears.

She explained that her recent residency at a purpose-built arena in Munich was supposed to mark the conclusion of her tour, but she had 10 remaining shows in Las Vegas after being forced to postpone them in 2022 due to illness.

“After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, she said she wanted a “big break” after the Las Vegas residency and had no plans “at all” for new music.

“You know, I don’t even sing at home at all,” she said. “How strange is that?”

Adele said that a major factor in her desire for an extended break was her struggles with fame: “I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she said.

“I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That’s pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it, I absolutely hate.”