Adele has offered some more insight into her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul, as she prepares to release her new album, 30.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the British artist discussed the inspiration behind her latest collection of songs, as well as the goings-on in her romantic life.

After divorcing her former husband, Simon Konecki, the singer apparently struggled to date in part due to her fame.

“You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date!” she told the publication. “I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] Deuxmoi, or whatever it’s f***ing called! It ain’t happening.”

The 33-year-old met her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, at a mutual friend’s birthday years ago, then reconnected shortly after Adele’s father, Mark Evans, died of cancer, in May this year.

Calling her relationship with Paul the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” one she’s ever been in, Adele said she initially kept it secret from her friends, until photos of them together emerged online.

She said she has since felt comfortable enough in the relationship to introduce Paul to her son, as well as discuss him in interviews.

Her fourth album, 30, is released next week on 19 November.