Spotify users will no longer be made to listen to albums on shuffle as default, thanks to a request from Adele.

The music streaming service used to present albums to listeners on shuffle as soon as they pressed play, with the option to turn this on and off.

However, following the release of Adele’s album 30, Spotify announced that it had changed this so that albums will now play automatically in order of tracklist. In order to listen to the album on shuffle, users will have to switch shuffle on.

Tweeting about the news on Sunday (21 November), Adele wrote: “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

Spotify responded: “Anything for you.”

Adele recently revealed that one track on the album titled “I Drink Wine” was originally meant to be 15 minutes long, but that she was banned from releasing it at the full length by her label.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent praised Adele for her candid lyrics and “diverse” sound on 30.