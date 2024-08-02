Support truly

Aerosmith hav announced their immediate retirement from touring due to singer Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

The rockers, who formed in Boston in 1970, have canceled all remaining dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour.

In a statement addressed to fans on social media, the band said: “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades.

“Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performing on their “Peace Out” farewell tour in Philadelphia in September 2023 ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP )

“We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time.

“Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

The band add that ticket holders for their canceled tour dates who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and that ticket holders from other sites should contact their point of purchase.

Late last September, the band announced that Tyler, 76, had “fractured his larynx.” They postponed tour dates at that stage in the hope he would be able to recover.

Over the years Aerosmith have collected four Grammys. Singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton, and drummer Joey Kramer broke boundaries by intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way” in 1986.

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.