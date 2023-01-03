Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alan Rankine, lead singer of Scottish Eighties band The Associates has died aged 64.

The news was announced by Rankine’s sons Hamish and Callum, who posted on Facebook to pay tribute to their father on Tuesday (3 Jan).

“It is with great sadness that my brother, Hamish and I announce the passing of our father Alan Rankine,” the post began.

“He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family.”

They added: “He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”

They continued: “The Facebook community meant a lot to our dad so we’d like to keep this account live and we invite you to celebrate his life on this page.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Associates were most famous for their distinctive track “Party Fears Two”, released in 1982.

Rankine formed the band in Dundee in 1979 along with singer Billy Mackenzie, who died in 1997. Together they went onto release three albums during the early Eighties.

In 1982, Rankine left the band to pursue a career as a producer, working with artists such as the Cocteau Twins. He also went on to have a solo career, releasing three albums.

Later, he lectured at Stow College and helped emerging artists set up the Electric Honey label, which launched the careers of acts including Snow Patrol and Belle and Sebastian.

Since the news of his death, fellow musicians and fans have been paying tribute to the late singer.

Broadcaster Vic Galloway was one of the first to pay tribute to the singer: “Unbelievably sad news.”

Duglas T Stewart also tweeted in tribute of Rankine:”Very sad news today that Alan Rankine has died. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. He looks very beautiful in this clip. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.”

Broadcaster India Willoughby shared a clip of “Party Fears Two” with the caption: “Very sad to hear of the death of Alan Rankine, who along with Billy Mackenzie, made up The Associates. Loved this song - played relentlessly on my suitcase record player #PartyFearsTwo”

Musician Richard Walters also paid tribute to the late singer: “RIP Alan Rankine. The Associates changed my life at 14, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing - they should have been the biggest band in the UK.”

One fan also shared the hit single to Twitter and called it the “greatest pop song of the eighties”.

“I am sorry to learn of the death yesterday of Alan Rankine, co-writer of the greatest pop song of the 1980s (and some incredible albums with that same band)”