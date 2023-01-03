Lewis Capaldi would like fans to stop comparing him to 60-year-old women

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi is hoping that he will stop getting compared to older women after a fan’s dad mistook him for Susan Boyle.

The 26-year old made a Tiktok video about the comparison, in which a fan said their father had apparently mistaken Capaldi for the fellow Scottish singer.

“Lewis my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle,” the fan’s comment said.

Boyle, who is 61, rose to fame after shocking judges with her powerful voice on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Capaldi responded in a video in which he can be seen sighing and shaking his head to his song “Pointless”.

Capaldi also added text over the video which reads: “Great start to the new year”

In the caption, the singer admitted that he was hoping he might stop being compared to older women: “I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me I looked like women in their sixties.”

Capaldi has previously been compared to politicians including Liz Truss and Angela Merkel.

Back in December, the Scottish singer was worried that people in Germany didn’t like his music, after tickets were supposedly not selling well in the country ahead of his tour.

The Scottish singer recently announced a huge world tour, where he will visit venues in the UK and Ireland, as well as around Europe, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Speaking to Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2, he said: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.”

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.”

“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold. And I have sold 1,373 tickets,” he continued.

“Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something,” he added jokingly.

Capaldi will be touring his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is due for release on 19 May 2023.