Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Capaldi is worried German people don’t enjoy his music after he claims that his shows aren’t selling well in the country.

The Scottish singer recently announced his biggest dates yet, visiting venues UK and Ireland, Europe, America, Australia, and New Zealand. UK dates begin in January 2023.

The dates will tour his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is due on 19 May 2023.

However, in a recent interview the singer has revealed that his ticket sales for the dates in Germany have been “abysmal”.

According to the singer, the German dates are the only ones that aren’t “selling well”.

“People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often,” he said while being interviewed by Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.”

He continued: “The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold. And I have sold 1,373 tickets.”

“Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something,” joked the singer.

Capaldi is currently set to play venues in Berlin, Stuttgart and München in the country.

Tickets for Capaldi’s world tour are available now from here.

Capaldi is currently set to play venues in Berlin, Stuttgart and München in Germany (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

You can find the full list of UK and Ireland tour dates below:

14 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 January – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 January – Manchester, AO Arena

19 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 January – Belfast, SSE Arena