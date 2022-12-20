The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lewis Capaldi thinks people in Germany aren’t ‘vibing with’ his music after low ticket sales
The Scottish singer came to the conclusion after revealing that his ticket sales in the country were ‘abysmal’
Lewis Capaldi is worried German people don’t enjoy his music after he claims that his shows aren’t selling well in the country.
The Scottish singer recently announced his biggest dates yet, visiting venues UK and Ireland, Europe, America, Australia, and New Zealand. UK dates begin in January 2023.
The dates will tour his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is due on 19 May 2023.
However, in a recent interview the singer has revealed that his ticket sales for the dates in Germany have been “abysmal”.
According to the singer, the German dates are the only ones that aren’t “selling well”.
“People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often,” he said while being interviewed by Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.
“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.”
He continued: “The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold. And I have sold 1,373 tickets.”
“Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something,” joked the singer.
Capaldi is currently set to play venues in Berlin, Stuttgart and München in the country.
Tickets for Capaldi’s world tour are available now from here.
You can find the full list of UK and Ireland tour dates below:
14 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 January – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 January – Manchester, AO Arena
19 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 January – Belfast, SSE Arena
