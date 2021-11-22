The American Music Awards are underway in Los Angeles, with some winners already announced.

The main ceremony kicked off at 8pm local time at the Microsoft Theater, and is being hosted by Cardi B.

Olivia Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist this year, with seven nods, while The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift and Giveon are also up for major awards.

Before the ceremony began, 21 of the 32 winners were unveiled on TikTok. Swift was awarded Favourite Female Pop Artist, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative project Silk Sonic won Favourite R&B song for “Leave the Door Open”.

See the full list of winners below, as we update it through the night.

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

BTS – WINNER

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration Of The Year

Doja Cat won an early prize at the AMAs (AFP via Getty Images)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ – WINNER

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’ – WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Ed Sheeran won Favourite Male Pop Artist at the AMAs (Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Drake

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favourite Pop Duo Or Group

AJR

BTS – WINNER

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’ – WINNER

The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’

Favourite Pop Song

BTS, ‘Butter’ – WINNER

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan – WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood won Favourite Female Country Artist (AP)

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’ – WINNER

Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’

Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’ – WINNER

Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake won Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist (Getty Images)

Drake – WINNER

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’ – WINNER

Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’

Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, ‘Up’ – WINNER

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’

Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’

Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

(The Weeknd/YouTube)

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd – WINNER

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat – WINNER

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’ – WINNER

Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’

H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’

Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic: Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars (Josh Esparza)

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’ – WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R., ‘Damage’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – WINNER

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

KAROL G, ‘KG0516’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West – WINNER

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello – WINNER

Regard

Tiësto