AMAs 2021 - live: Stars hit the red carpet as Olivia Rodrigo leads nominations for American Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo is in the lead with seven nominations
The American Music Awards take place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Nominations for the awards ceremony, which is being hosted by Cardi B were announced last month. Olivia Rodrigo leads the charge with seven nods, while pop superstars The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Drake are also among the nominees.
Cardi is nominated for several awards herself, including for the Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, and Favourite Song – Hip-Hop categories.
Contrary to other awards shows – in which a jury of industry figures decides winners – honourees at the American Music Awards are chosen entirely based on votes by fans.
In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm est / 7pm central time.
It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.
Megan Thee Stallion drops out of AMAs due to ‘unexpected personal matter'
Megan Thee Stallion will no longer perform at the American Music Awards due to an “unexpected personal matter”.
The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper had been due to perform alongside BTS at Sunday (21 November) night’s awards show with a rendition of their hit song “Butter”.
However on Saturday (20 November), Megan tweeted that she would no longer be joining the K-pop group for the performance.
“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote, adding that she was “so sad” to be missing the show.
“I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon,” she added.
Full story here.
