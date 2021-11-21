Megan Thee Stallion will no longer perform at the American Music Awards due to an “unexpected personal matter”.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper had been due to perform alongside BTS at Sunday (21 November) night’s awards show with a rendition of their hit song “Butter”.

However on Saturday (20 November), Megan tweeted that she would no longer be joining the K-pop group for the performance.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote, adding that she was “so sad” to be missing the show.

“I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon,” she added.

The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Cardi B hosting the ceremony. Megan’s “WAP” collaborator has been nominated for three awards.

Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack seven award nominations, including in the Artist of the Year category, in which she is facing off against The Weeknd, BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Unlike other awards shows in which a jury of industry figures decides winners, honorees at the American Music Awards are picked entirely based on votes by fans.