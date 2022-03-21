American Song Contest is making its debut on Monday night (21 March) at 8pm on NBC.

The US adaptation of Eurovision will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and will include 56 artists representing 50 states, five US territories, and the nation’s capital, all battling for the best hit song.

Some recognisable competitors include Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (the former frontman of Blackjack), Ohio’s Macy Gray (Grammy-winning R&B singer), and Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (The Voice season nine winner).

Below is everything we know about the competition, from how it will work to the full list of contestants and how to vote.

How will it work?

The competition will span eight weeks and include three rounds: Qualifying Round, Semi-Finals, and Grand Final.

In the five-week qualifiers (21, 28 March and 4, 11, 18 April) there will be 11 or 12 performances in each episode. And according to NBC, at the end of each night, the panel of judges will advance one artist immediately to the semi-finals.

The two-part semi-finals (25 April and 2 May) will be comprised of 22 artists, and each week, 10 will compete with a slightly elevated rendition of their original song.

In the grand finale (9 May), 10 will perform for the last time to compete for the winning title.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host ‘American Song Contest’ (NBC)

How to vote

Viewers and the jury panel will jointly vote to decide who advances each round. The competition will follow a point system, and regardless of population, each state and territory’s votes will have equal power. Viewers will be able to vote via TikTok and the NBC app.

Voting for the “Qualifying Round” will open on Mondays and close on Wednesday mornings.

Who is competing?

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J

Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqo

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: Enisa

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: Neither

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

American Song Contest premieres on Monday 21 March at 8pm on NBC.