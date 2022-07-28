Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email

Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident.

The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend.

She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People.

The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2020 in order to correct a rare abnormality she was born with.

Grant – who is married to singer Vince Gill – was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), a heart condition in which extra oxygen-rich blood flows back into the lungs.

Symptoms often include shortness of breath with physical exertion and low stamina.

Amy Grant and husband Vince Gill (Getty Images)

“I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” Grant said on Good Morning America last year. “It’s more like, ‘Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’”

“All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”