Singer Amy Grant in stable condition after being admitted to hospital following bike accident
Grant was treated for cuts and abrasions after falling while cycling with a friend
Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident.
The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend.
She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People.
The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2020 in order to correct a rare abnormality she was born with.
Grant – who is married to singer Vince Gill – was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), a heart condition in which extra oxygen-rich blood flows back into the lungs.
Symptoms often include shortness of breath with physical exertion and low stamina.
“I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” Grant said on Good Morning America last year. “It’s more like, ‘Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’”
“All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies