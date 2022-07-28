Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Singer Amy Grant in stable condition after being admitted to hospital following bike accident

Grant was treated for cuts and abrasions after falling while cycling with a friend

Inga Parkel
Thursday 28 July 2022 18:02
Comments
<p>Amy Grant</p>

Amy Grant

(Getty Images for Educational Media Foundation)

Amy Grant is in stable condition after she was admitted to hospital following a bicycle accident.

The 61-year-old singer was in Nashville on Wednesday (27 July) when she fell while cycling with a friend.

She was promptly taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, Grant’s spokesperson confirmed to People.

The “Baby Baby” singer was kept overnight at the hospital for precautionary reasons, however, she is in a stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The mishap comes two years after the Christian pop singer confirmed that she underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2020 in order to correct a rare abnormality she was born with.

Recommended

Grant – who is married to singer Vince Gill – was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), a heart condition in which extra oxygen-rich blood flows back into the lungs.

Symptoms often include shortness of breath with physical exertion and low stamina.

Amy Grant and husband Vince Gill

(Getty Images)

“I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” Grant said on Good Morning America last year. “It’s more like, ‘Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’”

“All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in