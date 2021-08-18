Anderson .Paak gets a tattoo warning against releasing his music if he dies

Anderson .Paak has a new tattoo that asks for none of his music to be released after his death.

The ink on his arm has made clear his views on posthumous material being released, after a large number of fellow rappers including Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Mac Miller have had music put out following their deaths.

The artist’s tattoo, which was posted on his Instagram, reads: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Paak has today also announced that his collaborative project with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, will release its debut album in 2022.

As a duo, they released their first single, “Leave the Door Open”, earlier this year and it went to the top of the Billboard 100.

Follow up single “Skate” also reached the top 20.

(Instagram: Anderson Paak)

The versatile musician, who also plays the drums, has so far released four studio albums, with his most recent, Ventura, dropping in 2019.

Ventura won Best R&B Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards and received wide critical acclaim.

The Independent’s Jack Shepherd called it: “Tightly packaged, danceable funk.”