Tributes are pouring in for Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player and founding member of Depeche Mode who has died aged 60.

In a statement announcing the news, the band wrote on Twitter: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

While no cause of death was given, Rolling Stone and AP reported that the singer died of natural causes.

Fellow Eighties pop-synth band Pet Shop Boys responded to the news with their own statement, writing: “We’re saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business.”

Singer-songwriter Alison Moyet wrote: “I have just heard the news. Since we were 10. Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words.”

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark called Fletcher “a beautiful person in an amazing band”.

“Tonight we are celebrating selling out The Greek Theatre in LA but it will be touched by a great sadness as all of us say farewell to Andy Fletcher from Depeche Mode,” they said. “A beautiful person in an amazing band. We send all our love to his family.”

Meanwhile, Lol Tolhurst, drummer and founding member of The Cure, wrote: "Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Throbbing Gristle’s Cosey Fanni Tutti reacted to the news writing that the keyboardist had passed “far too young”.

Depeche Mode helped define the sound of the Eighties and early Nineties synth-pop movement through hits including “Just Can’t Get Enough”, “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy The Silence”.

In 2020, the band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Fletcher is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Grainne Mullan, and their children Megan and Joe.