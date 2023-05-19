Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59, his former bandmate Johnny Marr has said.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” the guitarist wrote on Twitter.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Rourke, who left school at 15, befriended Marr when he was 11. When Marr formed The Smiths with Morrissey, they invited Rourke to play bass. He accepted, and ended up playing the instrument on the band’s most famous songs, including “This Charming Man” and “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”, as well as several of Morrissey’s solo tracks.

In 1986, Rourke left the band for two weeks after being fired due to his heroin addiction.

This came just before the release of the record The Queen is Dead, Rourke’s contribution on which Marr once described as “something no other bass play could match”.

The Smiths split two yeaers later, following the release of album Strangeways, Here We Come, and Rourke immediately found work playing bass for Sinead O’Connor. Other musicians he played bass for include Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, The Pretenders and Badly Drawn Boy.

In the mid 1990s, Rourke, alongside Smiths drummer Mike Joyce, launched a legal case against Marr and Morrissey over royalties. He ended up settling out of course for £83,000 as well as 10 per cent of future royalties.

Andy Rourke [left] performing with The Smiths on ‘The Tube’ in 1984 (ITV/Shutterstock)

Seven years after filing for bankruptcy in 1999, Rourke was one of the co-organisers of a series of concerts held to raise money for cancer research. The idea was generated after his then-manager and fellow organiser Nova Rehman’s father and sister were diagnosed with the illness.

The first concert took place in 2006, and saw Rourke reunite on-stage with Marr for the first time in 19 years, playing “How Soon is Now?”.

In 2007, Rourke formed the band Freebass alongside Satone Roses star Mani and New Order’s Peter Hook. He moved to New York two years later, where he hosted his own show on East Village Radio. He went on to form the band D.A.R.K. with musician and DJ Olé Koretsky and Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, releasing their debut album in September 2016, O’Riordan died in 2018.

Tribute ares pouring in for Rourke following news of his death. Suede bassist Mat Osman called him “a total one-off”, writing: “Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.

Andy Rourke [second from left] pictured with his Smiths bandmates in 1987 (Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

“I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism [Begins at Home] break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”

Travis frontman Fran Healy added: “Andy was such a lovely gentle soul”, while record producer Stephen Street wrote: “So sad to hear this news Johnny. Thinking of you at this moment and sending my very best wishes and condolences.”

Meanwhile, film director Stuart Hazeldine wrote: “A great bassist for one of the all-time greatest bands. RIP Andy. You played good.”

In a 2017 interview with MusicRadar, Rourke said that his favourite bass guitar was his 1964 P Bass I, which he “bought in New York in 1982”, and added that one of his favourite ever bass lines featured in Stevie Wonder song “I Was Made to Love Her”.