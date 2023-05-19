Fresh details of Freddie Flintoff’s horror Top Gear accident disclosed

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freddie Flintoff reportedly had to wait in “agony” for 45 minutes following his car crash on the set of Top Gear.

The former cricketer and TV host, 45, was airlifted to hospital last December after suffering an accident while filming the BBC motoring series.

Flintoff’s car, an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3, is said to have flipped over and slid along the track, when he was driving at a high speed. He suffered a broken rib, as well as facial and jaw injuries as a result of the accident.

A new report in The Sun alleges that that the car he was driving was not equipped with an airbag.

It is also claimed that medical staff were initially unable to find a stretcher for the presenter.

In the report, a source close to production alleged that crew members felt that “insufficient checks” had been put in place before the stunt began filming.

After the crash, a health and safety investigation was conducted by the BBC. The investigation has since been completed, though the broadcaster has not yet released the full findings.

Freddie Flintoff on ‘Top Gear' (BBC/Lee Brimble)

Filming on Top Gear was abandoned, with the future of the long-running series currently in doubt. Even if the show were to continue, reports have suggested that Flintoff is unlikely to return to present.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “In March we concluded our investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and continue to support him with his recovery. A health and safety review of the show is underway, in line with our procedures.”

The broadcaster declined to comment on speculation about the accident.

Following the crash, Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Corey said that the presenter was “lucky to be alive”.

“It was a pretty nasty crash,” he added. “It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Flintoff had previously crashed a car shortly after joining Top Gear in 2019, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

He said in a statement at the time: “I’m absolutely fine and was back filming today. I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far!”