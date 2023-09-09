Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freddie Flintoff is being supported after being spotted with facial injuries sustained during hisTop Gear accident.

In December 2022, the former cricketer and TV star, 45, was airlifted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming the BBC motoring series.

At the time, his son Corey, 16, said that his dad was “OK”, adding: “I’m not too sure what happened, but he is lucky to be alive.”

Flintoff, whose real name is Andrew, was reportedly filming a car review at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of the Top Gear test track, when the incident happened.

According to reports, Flintoff’s open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car flipped and slid along the track when he was driving at high speed.

He and a crew member in the passenger seat were wearing helmets, but Flintoff suffered facial injuries and several broken ribs.

While Flintoff was photographed in public in April 2023, his injuries were hidden by sunglasses. On Friday (8 September), the star was seen on the home bacony at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens for the England cricket team’s opening one-day international against New Zealand .

Many are supporting Flintoff, with Piers Morgfan writing: “Brilliant to see ⁦Freddie @flintoff11 ⁩ back with the England team today, after that horrendous Top Gear car smash.”

One fan wrote: “Was great to see him in the out field giving the warm ups. I hope he realises how loved he is… and that also there’s no pressure for any other public engagement until he is ready,” with another adding: “Wonderful to see him after so long. I have genuinely worried about him. He looks well, I hope he is.”

Many agreed it was “good to see him out”, with one fan expressing the hope that “his confidence will grow” as time goes on.

Freddie Flintoff at England cricket team’s opening one-day international against New Zealand on Friday (8 September) (Getty Images)

“May his long road of recovery continue, a lot of progress already made,” anothe of Flintoff’s fans concurred.

The airfield where Flintoff had his accident was the same one where former Top Gear star Richard Hammond previously crashed in 2006.

Hammond suffered paranoia, memory loss, and depression as a result of brain damage caused by the accident.

In March, the BBC announced that they had decided not to resume filming Top Gear after the crash.

In a statement given at the time, the BBC said: “Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34.

Freddie Flintoff photographed four months before ‘horrific’ crash (Getty Images)

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. We understand this [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year.”

The broadcaster added that it would be conducting a health and safety review of the show.

Flintoff – who retired from professional cricket in 2009 – presented Top Gear for three years before the crash. He joined the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.