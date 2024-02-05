Annie Lennox calls for ceasefire during Grammys In Memoriam performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Annie Lennox made a plea for a ceasefire during her performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Eurythmics singer was singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” as a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor during the In Memoriam segment of the awards ceremony when she proclaimed: “Artists for ceasefire!”

Her call comes days more than 10,000 pro-Palestine supporters marched through central London calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in the first such demonstration since the UN’s top court ordered Israel to ensure it does not commit acts of genocide.

Lennox’s cover of O’Connor’s song was particularly meaningful, as she had previously called for support for the singer after she posted a troubling video in 2017.

Elsewhere in the In Memoriam segment, Stevie Wonder paid tribute to Tony Bennett and Fantasia Barrino sang “Proud Mary” in memory of Tina Turner.

The Grammy Awards are currently underway in Los Angeles. Leading this year’s Grammy nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

If SZA manages to win at least seven of the categories she’s nominated in, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Currently, Adele and Beyoncé jointly hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

The 66th annual Grammys ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles tonight, with the main ceremony presented by Trevor Noah. This marks the comedian’s fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

Annie Lennox performing during the 2024 Grammys (AFP via Getty Images)

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Follow all the updates and winners from this year’s Grammy Awards on The Independent’s live blog.