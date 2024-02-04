✕ Close Grammy Awards 2023: Top moments

The 2024 Grammy Awards take place tonight (Sunday 5 February), with female artists set to dominate major categories including the night’s top prize, Album of the Year.

The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency.

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.