Grammys 2024: When and how to watch as Taylor Swift poised to break records
SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are among the nominees this year, with Joni Mitchell performing a rare live show and Tracy Chapman rumoured for a surprise appearance
The 2024 Grammy Awards take place tonight (Sunday 5 February), with female artists set to dominate major categories including the night’s top prize, Album of the Year.
The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.
A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.
Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency.
SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.
The Grammy Awards could be in for another "Year of Women" at this year's ceremony, after female artists swept the board of nominations in a number of the top categories.
SZA, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year Category.
Four songs from Barbie: The Album were nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, with the favourite track “I’m Just Ken”, sung by Ryan Gosling, getting a nomination.
Swift has broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category, with her bop “Anti-Hero” bringing her back into that category for another year and overtaking Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who were previously the most-nominated in that category.
And since Swift was nominated for Album of the Year, she’s on track to make history as the only artist ever – male or female – to win four times, since the singer is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.
Take a look at the nominations in full:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the Grammy Awards 2024!
It’s the big day, and we only have a short while until we get to find out who’s walking home with some of the biggest prizes in music.
It’s looking a lot like we could be in for another “Year of the Women”, 25 years after female artists including Celine Dion and Lauryn Hill famously dominated at the ceremony back in 1999.
SZA, the most-nominated singer at this year’s awards show, came close to matching Hill’s record-breaking run with nine nominations, while artists including Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are also vying for the night’s top awards.
Who will win? As always, that’s anybody’s guess. You can find my predictions right here:
