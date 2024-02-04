Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s website is currently displaying a black screen error message, amid speculation that the pop superstar is set to announce a new album at tonight’s Grammy Awards.

The message reads: “Error 321 Backend fetch failed Backend fetch failed. hneriergrd: DPT: 321”

However, eagle-eyed fans have taken to social media to point out that the site isn’t actually crashed, and it’s more likely the page is being scrubbed ahead of a major announcement regarding new music.

Swift is nominated for six awards tonight’s Grammys and will compete in each of the major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The “Cruel Summer” singer made headlines with her latest Song of the Year nomination, which made her the only person to ever receive seven nods in that category. Additionally, she could make more Grammys history if she wins Album of the Year for her 10th album, Midnights.

At the moment, she’s tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three Album of the Year trophies. If she beats the other nominees in the category – Boygenius, Janelle Monaé, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo – Swift would become the first and only person to win Album of the Year four times.

Taylor Swift in January 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Leading this year’s Grammy nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

If SZA manages to win at least seven of the categories she’s nominated in, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Currently, Adele and Beyoncé jointly hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

The 66th annual Grammys ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles tonight, with the main ceremony presented by Trevor Noah. This marks the comedian’s fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Billie Eilish and British pop star Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Follow all the updates and winners from this year’s Grammy Awards on The Independent’s live blog.