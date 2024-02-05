Grammys 2024 updates: All the winners as Taylor Swift makes history

✕ Close Jay Z calls out Grammys for snubbing Beyonce for Album of the Year

The 2024 Grammy Awards took place last night (Sunday 4 February), with female artists dominating the major categories on a night dubbed ‘Year of the Women’.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting a new record. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?”, while Record of the Year was won by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”.

Earlier in the night, Swift took the opportunity to announce a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The ceremony’s live performances were also dominated by women, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell drawing an emotional reaction and a standing ovation. Other performers included Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, who memorably dueted with Luke Combs on a duet version of her hit “Fast Car”.

SZA had led the nominations with nine nods, and ended up winning three.

As awards ceremonies go, this was a night that truly had it all. Even a surprise cameo from Meryl Streep...