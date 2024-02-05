Grammys 2024 updates: All the winners as Taylor Swift makes history
Women dominated in all of the major awards categories as Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Tracy Chapman delivered stunning performances
The 2024 Grammy Awards took place last night (Sunday 4 February), with female artists dominating the major categories on a night dubbed ‘Year of the Women’.
Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting a new record. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?”, while Record of the Year was won by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”.
Earlier in the night, Swift took the opportunity to announce a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The ceremony’s live performances were also dominated by women, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell drawing an emotional reaction and a standing ovation. Other performers included Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, who memorably dueted with Luke Combs on a duet version of her hit “Fast Car”.
SZA had led the nominations with nine nods, and ended up winning three.
As awards ceremonies go, this was a night that truly had it all. Even a surprise cameo from Meryl Streep...
Why was Meryl Streep at the 2024 Grammys?
Though Meryl Streep is no stranger to A-list events, the actor is more often seen at awards honouring film and TV, rather than music.
As a result, some Grammys viewers were surprised to see the “Kramer vs Kramer” star at last night’s event.
However, Streep had a very good reason for being among the crowd – it was part of a family affair.
Meredith Clark reports:
Meryl Streep fans have only just realised her connection to Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep was among the many celebrities at 2024 Grammy Awards
Doja’s tatts baffle Grammy Awards viewers
Doja Cat has confused Grammys viewers after debuting a number of new tattoos on the red carpet, including a tattoo of the name of her dress designer across her forehead.
On Sunday 4 February, the 28-year-old “Woman” singer arrived on the red carpet outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in a sheer corset gown by designer Dilara Findikoglu and glasses. The see-through nude dress bared Doja Cat’s chest, as well as multiple new tattoos, including the outline of a building.
Chelsea Ritschel has the full story:
Doja Cat confuses fans after debuting numerous new tattoos on Grammys red carpet
‘Please tell me that forehead tattoo isn’t permanent’
A Swift snub?
Grammy Awards viewers were divided after Taylor Swift accepted the highly coveted statuette for Album of the Year last night, presented to her by Celine Dion.
Clearly excited by her historic win, the Midnights artist embraced many people on her way to the stage, yet barely acknowledged the “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist when taking the award from her.
Many found this to be an odd interaction, especially considering just moments before, Dion had been given a standing ovation by the entire room – and Swift herself was seen singing along to her song “The Power of Love”.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Grammys viewers divided as Taylor Swift ‘snubs’ Celine Dion
Swift took the trophy without even looking at Dion, who was presenting award
WATCH: How celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Billie Ellish walked the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The 6 biggest talking points from the 2024 Grammy Awards
Need a speedy guide to what happened at last night’s Grammys?
Look no further: The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor and Tom Murray have you covered here:
The 6 biggest talking points from the 2024 Grammy Awards
Everything you need to know about the biggest night in music
WATCH: Annie Lennox uses Grammys performance to call for Gaza ceasefire
During her In Memoriam performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Artists for ceasefire,” the singer shouted. “Peace in the world.”
Just a moment of Kylie Minogue appreciation
Australian icon Kylie Minogue won her second Grammy Award last night – 20 years after winning her first.
She won the inaugural Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy, following her 2004 Best Dance Recording win for “Come Into My World”.
If you haven’t played “Padam Padam” yet in celebration, consider this your prompt to do so now.
COMMENT: The 2024 Grammys proved a true celebration of women in music (and atoned for Harry Styles)
Music critic Mark Beaumont said that this year’s Grammys atoned for previous years that left women under-rewarded, with Taylor Swift’s historic Album of the Year win, and SZA leading this year’s nominations among the achievements.
“Whether it was boygenius proving themselves the assembling Avengers of alt-country pop, Olivia Rodrigo turning new generations on to gnarly melodic rock or Lana Del Rey cementing her position as the queen of sultry sepia torch songs that forget to stop after the last chorus and drift pleasantly along for another four minutes, women have undeniably produced the most vital mainstream music of the past 12 months,” he wrote.
“And, rather than a brief Twitter-friendly rebalance on the part of the Grammys, it feels as though a genuine cultural sea change is underway.”
The 2024 Grammys proved a true celebration of women (and atoned for Harry Styles)
The ceremony, often criticised over issues of inequality, had a certain amount of making up to do. Mark Beaumont assesses what could prove to be a pivotal moment in pop culture
Taylor Swift announces new album during Grammy win
Taylor Swift announced her next album while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The Midnights artist announced the name and planned release date for her next project, hours after her website appeared to be down while displaying a black screen error message.
“I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans,” she said. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years – which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you I love you.”
Kevin EG Perry reports:
Taylor Swift announces brand new album as she wins 13th Grammy
The Tortured Poets Department will be released on 19 April
WATCH: Rapper Killer Mike arrested and handcuffed at Grammys after winning three awards
In a drastic turn of events for rapper Killer Mike, he was arrested and handcuffed at the Grammys after winning three awards: Best Rap Album for Michael, and both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies