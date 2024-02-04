Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At this point, Taylor Swift’s icon status isn’t up for debate. The 34-year-old Grammy winner could step out in a pair of leggings and make a statement (she has). As “mother” to many, Swift is praised for her multiplatinum-selling ballads and her bold reputation – especially on the red carpet.

Between dazzling cues to unreleased music and an affection for a Midnights blue, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s style sense personifies her. Her style doesn’t follow trends, it encapsulates her individuality (with a lot of sparkle). And like her music, Swift’s fashion is an ode to her many eras.

Since her 2006 red carpet debut for the Country Music Television Awards, the “Fifteen” artist has stunned in front of flashing cameras in long, Folklore-esque gowns, patterned dresses, and sophisticated suit sets. Now, as the 2024 Grammys approach, eager fans await Swift’s arrival, placing bets on what the heroine might wear.

In the meantime, we’ve plucked Swift’s best red carpet looks from the past 18 years of her stardom.

2024 Golden Globes

(Getty Images)

For the first red carpet of the 2024 season, Swift wore an emerald green, sequin Gucci gown. She strayed from her normal red lip, opting for a nude colour to match her natural makeup.

2023 Grammy Awards

(AFP via Getty Images)

Honouring her Midnights album release, Swift wore a two-piece long sleeve, navy set designed by Roberto Cavalli. The sparkly pieces were paired with dangly, diamond-shaped Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

2022 Video Music Awards

(AFP via Getty Images)

Swift showed up “Bejeweled” for the 2022 Video Music Awards, sporting the no-pants look before it was a fashion fad. She wore a custom-made David Koma chain-mail skirt and bodysuit pairing.

2021 Grammy Awards

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, Swift’s ensemble for the 2021 Grammys brought out her ethereal side with a sheer, short dress with floral embellishments.

2019 Billboard Music Awards

(AFP via Getty Images)

Clearly in her Lover era, Swift stunned in a lavendar mini by Raisa Vanessa. This sweet and short number incorporated delicate lace sleeves and layered ruffles.

2018 American Music Awards

(Getty Images)

Swift donned a metallic disco-ball Balmain get-up with high boots to match the high neckline mini dress.

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party

(Getty Images)

For the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Swift showed up looking chic with a bold bob haircut and rique gown. The black dress, designed by Alexandre Vauthier, featured a high slit and plunging neckline. She paired a Jimmy Choo clutch with Giuseppe Zanotti’s gold jewelry.

2014 Met Gala

(Getty Images)

In celebration of the 2014 Met Gala co-chair, Oscar de la Renta, Swift donned a baby pink dress by the designer. Intricate gold beading wrapped the front of the gown, while tiered fabric tied the ensemble in the back and fell beautifully behind her.

2013 CMAs

(Getty Images)

For the 46th annual CMAs in Nashville, Swift wore a delicately beaded gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham. Red floral stitching crept down the body of the nude dress, matching her deep red lipstick.

2011 Met Gala

(Getty Images)

The 2011 Met Gala showed Swift in a chic light. She wore a nude petal gown by J Mendel with black lace detail. To juxtapose the dainty nature of the dress, the singer added edgy makeup and Louboutin heels.

2010 Easy A premiere

(Getty Images)

Swift arrived at the Easy A premiere in a short, strapless Miu Miu dress, showing her love for an emerald green garment once again. She paired the fun piece with a simple Neil Lane necklace.

2009 CMAs

(Getty Images)

In Fearless fashion, Swift donned a shimmery gold Reem Acra number with sequin streaks on top of her tulle skirt.

2008 CMAs

(Getty Images)

Swift had anticipated her “Bejeweled” era before she was in it. For the 2008 CMAs, she picked a metallic Kaufmanfranco original with black mesh patchwork over the top. The “Style” singer dazzled in the reflective dress.