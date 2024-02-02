Grammys 2024: When and how to watch as Taylor Swift is set to break records
SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are among the nominees this year, with Joni Mitchell performing a rare live show and Tracy Chapman rumoured for a surprise appearance
The 2024 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday 4 February, with female artists set to dominate major categories including the night’s top prize, Album of the Year.
The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.
A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.
Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency. Sources say Tracy Chapman will join Combs for a performance of her hit “Fast Car”, which he covered for a viral hit last year.
SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year 2023
Here’s the moment a stunned Harry Styles won Album of the Year, beating favourites Adele and Beyonce.
Grammy Awards to take place this Sunday
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s Grammy Awards 2024 liveblog! We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, updates, photos and footage from this year’s ceremony, as Taylor Swift vies with SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Billie Eilish and more for the night’s top prizes.
The winners will be announced during the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (4 February).
US fans can tune into the live broadcast on CBS, beginning at 8pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Paramount+ subscribers who pay for the live and on-demand feature will also be able to stream the show. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to catch the broadcast on-demand the next day.
Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to emcee this year’s award ceremony for the fourth year in a row.
Last year’s Grammy Awards saw Harry Styles take home the top prize for his album Harry’s House. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer controversially triumphed over Beyoncé and Adele, who were considered frontrunners for the category.
Grammy Awards 2024: The full list of nominees
Taylor Swift broke the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category
What did The Independent’s critic say about Olivia Rodrigo’s Album of the Year contender, ‘Guts’?
Olivia Rodrigo is even angrier, wittier and rockier on second album GUTS – review
Post-Disney, Rodrigo arrives kicking and screaming into reality
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies