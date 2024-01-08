Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with female artists dominating this year’s competition.

Alternative R&B singer-songwriter SZA leads the nominees with nine total nods. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, shattered the record for most-nominated artist in the Song of the Year category. Her recent hit, “Anti-Hero”, brought her back in the running for the category against Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jon Baptise, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.

Find the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees here.

The winners will be announced during the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (4 February).

US fans can tune into the live broadcast on CBS, beginning at 8pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Paramount+ subscribers who pay for the live and on-demand feature will also be able to stream the show. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to catch the broadcast on-demand the next day.

It has not been announced where, when and if the live stream will be made available for UK audiences.

Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to emcee this year’s award ceremony for the fourth year in a row. Presenters and performers will be announced soon.

Trevor Noah (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Last year’s Grammy Awards saw Harry Styles take home the top prize for his album Harry’s House. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer triumphed over Beyoncé and Adele, who were considered frontrunners for the category.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often,” Styles said while accepting the award. He later addressed the surprise backstage after it was suggested by a reporter that Beyoncé should have beaten him to the prize.

“You never know with this stuff,” he said at the time in a clip shared on social media. “I don’t think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they’re deserving.”

Beyoncé still managed to take home four wins, making her the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys. She had initially landed nine total nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.