Annie Macmanus makes plea for return of ‘truly precious’ stolen USB full of music

DJ and writer Annie Macmanus has appealed for the safe return of her “precious” USB stick that contains music she has collected over the years.

The 44-year-old was DJing in London at her Before Midnight club night on Friday (9 December), when the USB stick was reportedly stolen.

According to the DJ, the USB contains very important files.

“The music on that USB is truly precious and really important to me,” Macmanus said in a statement.

“It’s years and years of collected music from shows I’ve done all over the world and it would mean so much to me if you could do me the grace of returning it.”

Manmanus said that there would be no consequences for the alleged theft if the stick was returned.

“There will be no repercussions, I just want the music back,” she said.

Macmanus launched her Before Midnight club night this year, aimed at music lovers who enjoy clubbing, but not the lack of sleep.

Annie Macmanus hoping for the return of her ‘precious’ USB (Getty Images)

After the first event in May, Macmanus posted an image to Instagram to reflect on the event: “If the crowd is the real measure of a party, then Before Midnight was out of this world.

“I honestly haven’t been in a room with that atmosphere in so long,” she said.

“Club kids, veteran ravers, mothers and sons, people of all shapes and sizes, and everyone who I spoke to either started or ended the exchange with an emphatic thank you, as if I was doing some sort of public service,” she wrote.

On Tuesday (13 November) the DJ revealed a line up for 10 new nights set to take place in 2023, including a date in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day.

“From Glasgow to Margate, Belfast to Newcastle, and Dublin on Paddy’s Day (jaaaaaaaysus) there’s wild times ahead!” the Irish DJ said in her post.

Macmanus is a former Radio 1 DJ, podcast host and now author. The 44-year-old has written two books and hosts podcast Changes. She also runs her Before Midnight club night and hosts Lost and Found festival in Malta.