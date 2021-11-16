Arctic Monkeys have announced tour dates for 2022.

These dates will mark the group’s first live shows since they toured their most recent record, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, in 2019.

The shows will take place in Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic in August.

No other dates have been announced but are expected to follow on their official website.

Tickets go on sale on 24 November.

Arctic Monkeys have been recording their seventh album in secret this year.

Arctic Monkeys announce 2022 tour dates (Arctic Monkey )

It will follow previous albums Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (2005), Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011), AM (2013) and the aforementioned Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which showcased a different sound for the band.

Speculation of a new album release in 2022 gained traction earlier this year following the news that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk.

Drummer Matt Helders confirmed this on Friday (12 November), telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year.”

He added: “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Helders previously hinted the album would have been recorded a lot sooner if it hadn’t been for the pandemic.

In January, he said during an Instagram Live: “There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record as soon as possible.”