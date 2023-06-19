Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled a gig days before Glastonbury, prompting fears they’ll pull out of the festival.

The Sheffield quartet, led by Alex Turner, are midway through a world tour and, after three days at London’s Emirates Stadium, were set to play Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday (20 June).

However, a statement released via the band’s official social media accounts on Monday (19 June) revealed that the band have been forced to cancel the show as Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.

“We are extremely storry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow,” it read.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

The statement continued: “Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.”

Arctic Monkeys’ post assured conertgoers that “full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser's account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days”.

This decision came after revellers attending the final Emirates show on Sunday (18 June) noted how Turner appeared to be struggling through some of his songs including “Brianstorm”, “Cornerstone” and “The View from the Afternoon”.

It has left those attending Glastonbury this week concerned that the band will cancel their headline set on Friday (23 June).

“Absolutely gutted, really hope Alex gets better soon and that all is good for Glastonbury,” one prospective Marlay Park concertgoer wrote, adding: “Please come back to Dublin soon.”

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their show in Dublin’s Marlay Park (Twitter)

@TheGlastoThingy wrote: “How long do you need to recover from laryngitis? Asking for a headliner.”

The band’s Irish fans lamented the decision to cancel a sold-out show, but wished the singer a speedy recovery.

It seems likely that Turner is hoping to rest his vocals in order to ensure the Glastonbury performance goes ahead. The band’s set is due to take place on the Pyramid Stage from 10.15pm to 11.45pm, with the performance scheduled to be broadcast live on the BBC.

It will be Arctic Monkeys’ third Glastonbury headline slot having performed their first in 2007, and their second a decade ago in 2013.

The band released their debut record, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, in 2006, with their most recent album, The Car, released in 2022.

During recent shows, Arctic Monkeys have been playing some old favourites, including debut album track “Mardy Bum” and “Fluorescent Adolescent”, which featured on their 2007 follow-up Favourite Worst Nightmare.

(Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock)

Other albums include Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011) and Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018).

Headliners at this year’s Glastonbury, which opens its gates in Worthy Farm on Wednesday (21 June), also include Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Find the full line-up here, and a list of the 20 greatest Glastonbury performances here.