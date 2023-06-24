Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys drew a mixed reaction from the Glastonbury crowd and viewers at home for their headline set on Friday (23 June).

Fears that Alex Turner would be unable to perform after coming down with laryngitis earlier this week were assuaged by Glastonbury co-founder Emily Eavis at the last minute, as she confirmed that Turner was well enough to play.

However, on the night, some fans were disappointed at the lack of songs from the Sheffield band’s earlier albums, including Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not and Favourite Worst Nightmare. This was their third time topping the bill at the legendary music festival, following head slots in 2007 and 2013.

Others, including The Independent’s culture and lifestyle news editor Roisin O’Connor complained that the band were performing their hits at a sedentary pace, appearing to prefer ballads over bangers.

Fans voiced their malcontent on Twitter.

“Alex Turner just off the stage after butchering what could of been an iconic Glasto performance,” one wrote.

Others shared clips of fans yawning in the crowd.

“I don't know why Alex Turner is singing like that but honestly kids, Arctic Monkeys used to be good,” wrote another fan, alongside a photo of the band in their early days.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher added: “Don’t play your new stuff at Glastonbury Arctic Monkey’s. Just play your belters!!!!!!”

Long-time Arctic Monkeys fan Ian Scott, 58, who attended the show with his two children, told The Guardian: “The old stuff - everyone loved it. I don’t mind some of the slower stuff but when it’s live it’s different. It makes it harder to sing with him.”

His son, Angus, told the publication: “They have lost a lot of love with the last two albums – they’re totally different albums.”

Others, however, defended the band from its detractors.

“Arctic Monkeys are quality. Turner is obvs playing some stage character and people get wound up by it,” one tweeted.

“Folk have some strange obsession with nostalgia, so think they all should be singing about chippys and bouncers still. And they don’t, so assume it’s s***.”

“People who think Arctic Monkeys playing their songs slightly slower makes them boring are genuinely children,” argued another.

The other stars to take the Pyramid Stage this year are Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John.

You can find the full line-up and stage times for Glastonbury 2023 here.