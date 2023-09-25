Arctic Monkeys fans react as band finally play much-loved album track live

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys have finally dropped the live debut of one of their best-loved album tracks.

The Sheffield-formed rock band have reached the final stretch of their tour supporting the release of their seventh record, The Car, which was released in October 2022.

Despite the album being released 11 months ago, frontman Alex Turner and his bandmates Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley, were yet to play “Hello You”, a song that has grown in popularity over the past year.

However, on Saturday (23 September), at Arctic Monkeys’s show at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, they opened their encore with a performance of the song.

The group played “Hello You” again the following evening at Portland's Moda Centre, as well.

Those in attendance recorded the performance, with footage of the band’s live rendition making its way onto social media. Fans who were not present athe gigs reacted to the song’s inclusion in the setlist with excitement.

One fan commended the performance, stating the song “isn’t easy to pull off live”. They added: “They’re doing it justice though and I’m glad they’re even trying it.”

“I just know those people pleading for this every single day are over the moon THEY DID IT,” another fan wrote.

@clemcieuriel, who was at one of the shows, described the performance as “extraordinary”.

Arctic Monkeys’s current tour will end with three rescheduled dates at Dublin’s 3Arena, which were originally due to take place in the Irish capital’s Marlay Park earlier this summer.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC)

The band cancelled the show with hours to go due to “medical advice” given to Turner, who was suffering from acute laryngitis.

He returned days later for Arctic Monkeys’s third Glastonbury headline set.

Friday (22 September) marked one year since the band played a one-off show in Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, where they played The Car tracks, “There'd Better Be a Mirrorball “, “Body Paint” and “Mr Schwartz”, live for the first time.

The Car was Arctic Monkey’s seventh record. Their first, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, was released in 2006.