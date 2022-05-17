Fresh details on the new Arctic Monkeys album have rolled in courtesy of drummer Matt Helders.

Over the years, the Sheffield group have evolved from their indie rock beginnings, in the mid-2000s, to a more mature sound on their latest record, 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Helders was speaking as part of DrumathonLIVE 2022 when he was asked what sound fans can expect from their forthcoming record.

“It kinda picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base] left off musically,” Helders told Mike Dolbear.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again. You know, the heavy riffs and stuff.”

“R U Mine?” was a single the band released that also featured on their 2013 record AM.

However, he reassured fans who were hoping for a return to a rockier sound, stating: “There are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

Arctic Monkeys released their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, in 2006.

They followed that release up with Favourite Worst Nightmare the following year, Humbug in 2009 and Suck It and See in 2011.

The group is comprised of Helders, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley. They are set to play a string of festival dates later this year, including at Paris festival Rock En Seine.

While there is currently no release date for their seventh album, it is expected to come out later this year.