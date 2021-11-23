Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners of Paris festival Rock en Seine.

The Sheffield-formed rock band recently announced their first tour dates since 2019, and are scheduled to perform in countries including Turkey and Czech Republic.

They’ve now added another date to their slate – they will play Rock en Seine on 25 August, the festival’s opening night.

Idles and James Blake have also been confirmed on the lineup. They join the previously announced Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Jamie xx and Stromae.

Other artists set to perform include Yungblud, Parcels and Fontaines DC.

The festival’s general manager said of Arctic Monkeys’ forthcoming appearance: “We are thrilled to have Arctic Monkeys back at the festival for our next edition and a France exclusive.

“After 16 years since their debut album and two unforgettable shows at Rock en Seine in 2011 and 2014, they are established as one of the finest bands around and we can’t wait to bring them to our festival goers.”

The group will release their seventh album in 2022. It will mark their first since Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Rock en Seine will take place from 25-28 August. Tickets are on sale now