Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arctic Monkeys have been given a headline slot for NOS Alive festival next summer.

The festival announced the Sheffield band as its Friday headliner on Tuesday morning (6 December).

NOS Alive is based in Lisbon, Portugal and will run from Thursday 6 July to Saturday 8 July 2023.

“Arctic Monkeys play @NOS_Alive in July 2023. Tickets on sale now,” wrote the band on Twitter.

This year’s headliners included the likes of Florence + The Machine, Fontaines DC and Phoebe Bridgers.

In The Independent’s four star review of 2022’s festival, Nicole Vassell said it was “impossible not to have a great time”.

“There’s an atmosphere of fun and friendliness that feels completely unique to Nos Alive.”

“Despite being mostly rock and electronic focused, the 14-year-old festival does well to integrate Portugal’s traditional Fado music and stand-up comedy scene, as well as giving rap, pop and soul artists their time to shine,” she said of the event.

How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys at NOS Alive...

General sale tickets to NOS Alive are available now on their website.

There are one day, two day and full three day options available. Prices range from €74 to €179.

The band will play on Friday 7 July at NOS Alive 2023 (Getty)

Back in October, Arctic Monkeys released their latest album The Car, their first new music in four years.

Ahead of the release, the band announced a long awaited tour across the UK and Ireland, scheduled for next summer.

Throughout May and June the band will visit venues across London, Glasgow, Dublin and the band’s hometown of Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Support will come from fellow rock band The Hives and Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines.