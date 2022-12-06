Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arctic Monkeys at NOS Alive 2023: How to get tickets

The Sheffield band will play the Portuguese festival next July

Megan Graye
Tuesday 06 December 2022 15:06
Comments
Arctic Monkeys perform 'The Ultracheese'

Arctic Monkeys have been given a headline slot for NOS Alive festival next summer.

The festival announced the Sheffield band as its Friday headliner on Tuesday morning (6 December).

NOS Alive is based in Lisbon, Portugal and will run from Thursday 6 July to Saturday 8 July 2023.

“Arctic Monkeys play @NOS_Alive in July 2023. Tickets on sale now,” wrote the band on Twitter.

This year’s headliners included the likes of Florence + The Machine, Fontaines DC and Phoebe Bridgers.

Recommended

In The Independent’s four star review of 2022’s festival, Nicole Vassell said it was “impossible not to have a great time”.

“There’s an atmosphere of fun and friendliness that feels completely unique to Nos Alive.”

“Despite being mostly rock and electronic focused, the 14-year-old festival does well to integrate Portugal’s traditional Fado music and stand-up comedy scene, as well as giving rap, pop and soul artists their time to shine,” she said of the event.

How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys at NOS Alive...

General sale tickets to NOS Alive are available now on their website. 

There are one day, two day and full three day options available. Prices range from €74 to €179.

The band will play on Friday 7 July at NOS Alive 2023

(Getty)

Back in October, Arctic Monkeys released their latest album The Car, their first new music in four years.

Ahead of the release, the band announced a long awaited tour across the UK and Ireland, scheduled for next summer.

Recommended

Throughout May and June the band will visit venues across London, Glasgow, Dublin and the band’s hometown of Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Support will come from fellow rock band The Hives and Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in