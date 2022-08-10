Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys have just played their first live show in three years.

The group took to the Zorlu Center PSM stage last night (9 August) in Istanbul, Turkey, having last performed live in 2019.

Returning after their hiatus, the band kicked off with “Do I Wanna Know”, which is taken from their fifth studio album AM.

The full setlist from the show has been revealed and features tracks including “Brianstorm”, “Snap Out Of It” and “505”.

While Sheffield band didn’t debut any new material, they managed to squeeze in some rarer album tracks, including “Potion Approaching” from Humbug, which hasn’t been played live since 2011.

When they returned for the encore, the band played “Cornerstone”, “I Bet You Look Good On the Dancefloor”, and “R U Mine” were all played.

The full set list is below:

“Do I Wanna Know?”

“Brianstorm”

“Snap Out Of It”

“Crying Lightning”

“Teddy Picker”

“Potion Approaching”

“Why D’You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”

“Arabella”

“Fireside”

“Pretty Visitors”

“Library Pictures”

“Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”

“The View From The Afternoon”

“Do Me A Favour”

“One Point Perspective”

“One For The Road”

“505”

Encore:

“Cornerstone”

“I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”

“R U Mine?”

The Sheffield band, consisting of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, and Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders, are due to headline Reading and Leeds festival over the August bank holiday weekend, as well as Primavera in Los Angeles in September.

In May this year, drummer Matt Helders revealed details about the forthcoming Arctic Monkeys album.

Helders was speaking as part of DrumathonLIVE 2022 when he was asked what sound fans can expect from their forthcoming record.

“It kinda picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base] left off musically,” Helders told Mike Dolbear.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again. You know, the heavy riffs and stuff.”

However, he reassured fans who were hoping for a return to a rockier sound, stating: “There are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

While there is currently no release date for their seventh album, it is expected to come out later this year.