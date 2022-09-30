Arctic Monkeys tickets being resold for huge sums

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys tickets are being re-sold for £600 each, or about 11 times their face value, despite still being on sale at some venues.

General release tickets for some of the group’s 2023 tour dates went on sale for between £52 and £99 on Friday morning.

At its height, 80,000 were in the virtual queue for tickets for the band’s Manchester concert, and 67,000 in the same line up for tickets to the Sheffield show.

Ticketmaster tweeted desperate queueing fans to encourage them to “be patient and don’t refresh or you’ll lose your place”.

Fans scrambled but many were left disappointed, with some rushing to Twitter to jump on resale offers.

On Twitter, one user said: “Selling standing Arctic Monkeys Tickets for Swansea, £300 each.”

Another said: “Selling four standing Arctic Monkeys tickets for Manchester, £500 each.”

A third said: “Selling two Arctic Monkeys tickets for Swansea arena. £600, ono.”

Another tweeted: “Selling two Arctic Monkeys Sheffield standing tickets, £400 each.”

Ticketmaster’s regulations state re-sales should be for no more than what you originally paid, and using an official re-sale partner.

But with re-sellers popping up for excessive prices, peoples frustration is growing.

One user complained: “Scumbags selling out Arctic Monkeys tickets no less than 20 mins after the release then reselling them for nearly 400 straight after.”

Another agreed: “If you’re reselling Arctic Monkeys tickets already just know I hate you.”