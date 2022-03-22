Ariana Grande sends gift to her ex Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande sent a gift to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

On Friday (18 March), Kardashian shared an Instagram story showing off a gift box she received from Grande’s company, rem beauty.

The pop singer was engaged to Davidson in 2018 before the two broke it off after five months.

During their short-lived romance, the couple appeared at a handful of red carpet events together and got multiple matching tattoos.

Grande went on to marry LA real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Davidson officially shared their relationship on Instagram.

However, Kardashian and Grande’s lives have intertwined before Kardashian started dating Davidson.

(NBC/Getty)

In 2017, Kardashian attended Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” concert with her daughter North West.

Then, in 2019, Grande made a guest appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after Kris Jenner had a cameo in the music video for Grande’s “Thank U, Next”.

On 16 March, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Davidson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: “You know what, I’m in my 40s, f*** it... just go for it, find your happiness.”

She added: “And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Grande’s latest album Sweetener is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.