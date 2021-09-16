A 23-year-old man has been arrested after brandishing a knife at security guards outside singer Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills home.

According to police, who spoke to the LA Times, Aaron Brown was taken into custody at approximately 2am on Friday (16 September).

The security guards at the $13.7m property told police that Brown had demanded to see the singer, and that as they went to remove him from the site, he took out a knife and waved it at them.

Grande was not present during the incident but a temporary restraining order preventing Brown from going near Grande, her family or property has been issued.

The “Thank U, Next” singer has been forced to take out a restraining order against a member of the public before. In March 2020, she and her mother obtained a five-year restraining order against someone who got past security and left a note outside her front door.

Earlier this year, Grande married her partner Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” her representative said. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”