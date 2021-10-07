Ariana Grande has been awarded a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, the “Thank U, Next” singer said that Aharon Brown had “terrified her” in a petition filed last month requesting protection.

It is alleged that Brown wielded a hunting knife and threatened the singer outside Grande’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

One of the members of Grande’s security team provided testimony in court, before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald L Neal granted the restraining order.

The order is reportedly set to expire on 5 October 2026.

Per the report, Grande claimed that Brown, 23, first started showing up outside her home in February, making only “sporadic” appearances.

In August and September, the frequency of these appearances is alleged to have sharply increased, to the point that Brown would appear nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day”.

In her statement, Grande said: “The fact that Mr Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me.

“Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”