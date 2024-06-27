Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The star-studded lineup for the London edition of Artists for Aid has been unveiled.

Organised in collaboration with War Child UK, the benefit concert series seeks to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan.

The event, which enjoyed huge success in New York earlier this year, will feature a number of high-profile artists for its forthcoming London iteration, which will take place at the Troxy on 4 July.

Mustafa the Poet, the Toronto-based poet and singer known for his vocal stance on social issues, announced the lineup in a recent post on Instagram.

“London! Sudan is calling. Gaza is calling,” he wrote. “Every artist here is a hero of empathy, thank you for answering our call. Tickets are on sale at artistsforaid.org at 5pm today. There is a war, strike a chord, cry an answer.”

Pieced together at short notice as an emergency response to the ongoing crises in Sudan and Gaza, the event is the second edition of the initiative, which first launched in New York in January. Rapper Stormzy, Poor Things star Ramy Youssef, musician 070Shake, and singer 6lack were all in attendance at the American event.

Singer-songwriter Blood Orange is expected to return to London for the occassion, joined by American singer-songwriter Clairo, rapper Earl Sweatshirt, electronic producer Nicolas Jaar, and hip-hop royalty Yasiin Bey.

King Krule will play a hometown set alongside performances by Canadian singer Daniel Caesar, Poor Things star Ramy Youssef, and Bint Mbareh.

Mustafa the Poet, Clairo, Ramy Yousef, and Earl Sweatshirt are all taking part in the event ( Getty Images )

The event will take place at Troxy in London on Thursday (4 July), with tickets going on sale on Thursday (27 June) – leaving fans only a week to secure their spot.

Comprising young artists and musicians, the Artists for Aid collective states that it tries to use “the power of music to create global change, with 100 per cent of all proceeds from this event will be donated towards War Child UK’s response plan in Gaza and Sudan”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The concert arrives as the entertainment industry has faced increased scrutiny during Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, with artists being blocked by fans in the #Blockout 2024 movement, and musicians calling one another out for their silence over the crisis.

Both Kehlani and Macklemore have released songs to raise awareness around the Gaza crisis.

Earlier this year, the issue reached Hollywood as various actors wore pins to show their solidarity and support for a ceasefire.

Oscar-winner Jonathan Glazer divided the industry when his acceptance speech at the ceremony drew petitions both for and against his statements in support of those living in Gaza.

Tickets for the event are available here.