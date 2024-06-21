Keir Starmer claims he likes Stormzy: ‘You’ll think this is me trying too hard’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed that he is a fan of British rapper and singer Stormzy.

The Labour leader is currently on the campaign trail to canvass votes for his party ahead of the general election on 4 July.

Politicians have been eager to demonstrate their relatability in a bid to appeal to the public, leading to several awkward gaffes by party leaders including prime minister Rishi Sunak lamenting the lack of Sky TV in his childhood and Starmer’s multiple references to his parent’s “working-class” backgrounds.

But Starmer insisted that wasn’t his goal when he made the statement about his musical preferences in a new interview with the Financial Times.

He revealed his love for the “Big For Your Boots” artist as he said: “You’ll think this is me trying too hard but the Stormzy album he released about a year ago is my favourite album of the moment.”

Stormzy did not release an album last year, however, Starmer might have been referring to the star’s 2022 release, This Is What I Mean.

Stormzy has been vocal about his political beliefs ( Getty Images )

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari Owuo Jr, previously backed former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the last general election and was linked to the Grime4Corbyn movement two years earlier.

The rapper has been proactive over the years in setting up many social initiatives for disadvantaged groups, including opening a community centre and gym in Croydon, setting up Merky Books to increase representation of BAME communities within the arts, and funding a series of scholarships for black students to attend elite universities.

His Brit Awards appearance made headlines in 2018 when he performed “Blinded By Your Grace (Part 2)” and called out Theresa May over the Grenfell tragedy.

This is not the first time that Starmer has expressed his love for the rapper, having told The Telegraph last month that he was a fan.

The politician who once picked Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” as the song that summed up the Labour Party, said, “Do me one favour, go and listen to it [Stormzy’s new album This Is What I Mean].

“He’s trying a different thing in this album. I think it’s really good, genuinely.”