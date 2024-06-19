Keir Starmer gets emotional as he talks about late parents to Gary Neville

Sir Keir Starmer became emotional as he discussed his late parents with veteran football Gary Neville.

The Labour leader was visibly moved after the former Manchester United star asked him about how his mother and father would feel about him running for prime minister, in a new clip released on Wednesday (19 June).

In a party election broadcast, filmed in front of the Lake District cottages where he went on family holidays, Sir Keir appeared to fight back tears and said: “They’d be having a real moment, and so am I actually.”