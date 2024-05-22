Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s election announcement was drowned out by the sound of Tony Blair’s 1997 general election soundtrack Things Can Only Get Better, by D:Ream.

The prime minister’s announcement outside Number 10 of a general election for 4 July was disrupted not only by the rain gradually soaking his suit, but by a protester blaring the song through a loudspeaker.

The soundtrack to Mr Blair’s arrival at Downing Street was the last thing Mr Sunak wanted to hear.

Rishi Sunak got drenched and was drowned out by the pop song ( AFP via Getty Images )

The announcement was in stark contrast to Sir Tony’s manifesto launch in 1996 with the pop song blasting in the background.

The anthem followed Sir Tony throughout the election campaign that followed, and after the 1 May 1997 contest, Sir Tony addressed Labour activists at the Royal Festival Hall.

As his shadow cabinet, senior MPs and activists awaited his arrival, they danced along to the election theme.

The catchy tune is by Northern Irish and English pop group D:Ream, featuring now-Professor Brian Cox on keyboards, featuring the refrain that “things can only get better”.

Sticking the boot in, a Liberal Democrat source mocked the PM, saying: “Things can only get wetter.”

And Labour, under Sir Keir Starmer, has said it is ready for the general election, having repeatedly called for the contest to be held as soon as possible.

Things Can Only Get Better became the anthem of Tony Blair’s 1997 election campaign ( PA Archive )

Sir Keir said Britain is a “great and proud country” and that “nothing seems to work anymore” after 14 years of Conservative government.

Mr Sunak began his address by reflecting on the Covid pandemic, saying: "In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times since the Second World War.

"As I stand here as your prime minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

"I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

"You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British."

The prime minister has gambled that improved inflation figures and a recovering economy will help him overturn Labour’s 20-point opinion poll lead.

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: "This election will take place at a time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War."

The "uncertain times" call for a "clear plan", he said.

A July election is earlier than many in Westminster had expected, with a contest in October or November widely thought to have been more likely.

Mr Sunak’s announcement came after the Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April, down from 3.2 per cent in March.

He said that was a "major milestone" for the country, with inflation now "back to normal" levels.