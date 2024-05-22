Watch: Rishi Sunak announces July 4 general election date after months of denial

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (22 May) announced the date of the next UK general election after months of speculation.

In a speech outside Downing Street on Wednesday, Mr Sunak announced voters will go to the polls on 4 July, saying it was “the moment for Britain to choose its future”.

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”

The “uncertain times” call for a “clear plan”, he said.

You can watch Mr Sunak’s speech here.