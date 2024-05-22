Rishi Sunak to announce July 4 general election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is today set to dramatically announce that the general election will be held on July 4 after months of intense speculation.

Mr Sunak is expected to take Westminster by surprise by revealing the date following a year and a half of scutiny and questions over his leadership.

His anticipated announcement comes after factions within Downing Street had been vying between a “do or die” early pitch to the country or holding on til the autumn.

The prime minister is set to go early after positive economic news on Wednesday with inflation falling to 2.3 per cent, The Independent understands.

During his tenure, the prime minister has faced resignations, defections and abysmal poll ratings, but until now had refused to name the date.

Current polling predicts a Labour landslide, as Sir Keir Starmer’s party sits around 20-points ahead in opinion polls.

More than 60 Conservative MPs have said they will stand down at the next general election, including former prime minister Theresa May.

Mr Sunak has struggled to maintain unity with his colleagues amidst five years of economic and party chaos.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

The election was called after a day of fevered speculation in the Commons which took almost all MPs by surprise.

The first tangible signs came as foreign secretary Lord Cameron cut short an overseas trip and defence secretary Grant Shapps cancelled his plans to attend an emergency cabinet meeting at 4pm. Meanwhile, chancellor Jeremy Hunt pulled out of an interview with ITV’s Robert Peston.

The prime minister is expected to emerge at around 5pm in Downing Street to address the nation on the most momentous day of his political career.

But the prospect of an election announcement ahead of a recess week where many MPs had planned to take a break infuriated a number of Mr Sunak’s Tory colleagues.

One senior backbencher said: "This is utter madness. The Tory party is not ready, MPs are not ready. We need a break. This was the last chance for many to have a proper holiday.

"It shows that the PM does not give a s*** about backbenchers. I am not sure the party is ready yet to fight this election anyway."

There had been signs last week that an early election could be in the offing when Rishi Sunak seemed to fire the gun on a long election campaign with a speech at Policy Exchange focussed on defence.

Later in the week, Sir Kir Starmer had his own launch with a rally to unveil a six point pledge card.

Mr Sunak became prime minister in October 2022 following the removal of his predecessor - Liz Truss - who was ousted after just 49 days in power following her disastrous mini-budget, which sent the pound plummeting.

Prior to Ms Truss, the leadership was held by Boris Johnson, whose authority was undermined by a string of Partygate scandals, prompting his resignation.

Mr Johnson won the 2019 general election with a sweeping majority of 80 seats, securing him a comfortable position in parliament.

But Mr Johnson’s time in power came to a sticky end in 2022 following revelations of parties in Downing Street during the pandemic and allegations of sexual misconduct against his chief whip Chris Pincher.

Now the Conservative party is set to face the electorate and are predicted a mass wipeout as the public mood turns increasingly sour.

More to follow...