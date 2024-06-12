Rishi Sunak said he "went without" as a child as his parents would not allow him to have Sky TV.

The prime minister sat down with ITV News in an interview he gave after leaving D-Day commemorations early last week.

Mr Sunak faced backlash for this decision, and later apologised saying it was a "mistake."

As Paul Brand asked Mr Sunak if he had ever "gone without something,” the prime minister replied that "went without lots of things" as his parents "wanted to put everything into our education."

Mr Sunak attended Winchester College boarding school, where 2024/25 fees stand at £51,855 per year.